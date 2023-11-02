Fair 49°

SHARE

New Update: Victim ID'd In Fatal Lawrence DWI Crash

Police have identified the man who was hit and killed on a Long Island roadway by an alleged drunk driver.

<p>Dei Aisha Wynter, age 22, was charged with DWI and manslaughter after she allegedly hit and killed 26-year-old&nbsp;Donavan Richardson in Lawrence, police said.&nbsp;</p>

Dei Aisha Wynter, age 22, was charged with DWI and manslaughter after she allegedly hit and killed 26-year-old Donavan Richardson in Lawrence, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 30 in Lawrence near Nassau Expressway. 

According to Nassau County Police, 22-year-old Dei Aisha Wynter of Central Islip was driving a silver Tesla southbound on Rockaway Turnpike.

Wynter was allegedly intoxicated when, at approximately 3:30 a.m., she struck 26-year-old Donavan Richardson, who was walking westbound in front of a Costco.

Richardson, who was homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wynter was taken to a hospital for treatment of her minor injuries.

She is charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is next due at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE