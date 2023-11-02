New Update: Victim ID'd In Fatal Lawrence DWI Crash

It happened in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 30 in Lawrence near Nassau Expressway.

According to Nassau County Police, 22-year-old Dei Aisha Wynter of Central Islip was driving a silver Tesla southbound on Rockaway Turnpike.

Wynter was allegedly intoxicated when, at approximately 3:30 a.m., she struck 26-year-old Donavan Richardson, who was walking westbound in front of a Costco.

Richardson, who was homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wynter was taken to a hospital for treatment of her minor injuries.

She is charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is next due at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

