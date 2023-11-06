New Update: Man Charged For Apparent Hempstead Homicide, Police Announce

On Monday, Nov. 6, Nassau County Police reported the arrest of Melbis Hernandez, age 36, for the Hempstead incident.

Three weeks prior to Hernandez’s arrest, on Saturday, Oct. 21, police found 53-year-old Marlon Rivas-Aguilar unresponsive and bleeding in the stairwell of 45 Jackson Avenue.

The Freeport resident was pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be puncture wounds.

Now Hernandez, who is homeless, faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

No further details about the crime have been released.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due to re-appear at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Nov. 9.

