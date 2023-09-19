Fair 73°

SHARE

ID Released For 28-Year-Old Woman Killed In First Of Deadly Crashes In Rockville Centre Roadway

The identity of the woman killed in one of two deadly crashes on the same day on a busy Long Island roadway has been released, police said.

The victim in the first of two fatal crashes on Peninsula Boulevard has been identified as 28-year-old Merlin Lopez of Woodmere, police announced.
The victim in the first of two fatal crashes on Peninsula Boulevard has been identified as 28-year-old Merlin Lopez of Woodmere, police announced. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Rockville Centre, according to Nassau County Police.

A 20-year-old man was driving south on Peninsula Boulevard near the Southern State Parkway when he crashed into several trees, killing 28-year-old Merlin Lopez of Woodmere.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver and a 32-year-old female passenger, whose identities have not been released, were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The crash was the first of two that occurred on the same day and same roadway, with another driver crashing into a tree near the same spot hours later, killing a 24-year-old man. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE