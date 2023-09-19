ID Released For 28-Year-Old Woman Killed In First Of Deadly Crashes In Rockville Centre Roadway

The crash happened at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 in Rockville Centre, according to Nassau County Police.

A 20-year-old man was driving south on Peninsula Boulevard near the Southern State Parkway when he crashed into several trees, killing 28-year-old Merlin Lopez of Woodmere.

Read the original story here: 20-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured In Rockville Centre Crash

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver and a 32-year-old female passenger, whose identities have not been released, were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The crash was the first of two that occurred on the same day and same roadway, with another driver crashing into a tree near the same spot hours later, killing a 24-year-old man.

