New Update: ID Released For Fatal Hempstead Crash Victim

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed after he was struck by a sedan on Long Island.

Santos Alfonso Garcia Avalos, a 73-year-old Hempstead resident, was hit and killed by a sedan on Monday, Oct. 16, police said.
Sophie Grieser
The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 16 in Hempstead, Nassau County Police said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. near the area of President Street, 73-year-old Santos Alfonso Garcia Avalos was struck by a 2006 Nissan Altima that had been traveling south on Peninsula Avenue.

Avalos, a Hempstead resident, suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The 33-year-old driver, who has not been named, stayed at the scene and no further injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

