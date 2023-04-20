New Update: Gunman Nabbed In Killing Of 33-Year-Old Man In Long Beach Parking Lot, Police Say

Ronnie Sutton, age 49, of Long Beach, was arrested Thursday, April 20, in connection to the death of Shawn Usher, according to Nassau County Police.
- Earlier Report: Who Killed Shawn? Reward Offered After 33-Year-Old Gunned Down In Long Beach Parking Lot
The arrest came nearly two weeks after emergency crews found Usher suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, April 7, in a parking lot at the Channel Park complex in Long Beach, located on National Boulevard.
Usher, who was a resident of Long Beach, later died at the hospital, police said. Nobody else was injured.
Detectives did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.
Sutton was booked for second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead later Thursday.
This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.