Fair 57°

SHARE

New Update: Gunman Nabbed In Killing Of 33-Year-Old Man In Long Beach Parking Lot, Police Say

A suspect is behind bars in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was found shot to death outside a housing complex on Long Island, authorities said.

Shawn Usher, age 33, was shot to death in a parking lot at the Channel Park residential complex in Long Beach on Friday, April 7.
Shawn Usher, age 33, was shot to death in a parking lot at the Channel Park residential complex in Long Beach on Friday, April 7. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Ronnie Sutton, age 49, of Long Beach, was arrested Thursday, April 20, in connection to the death of Shawn Usher, according to Nassau County Police.

The arrest came nearly two weeks after emergency crews found Usher suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, April 7, in a parking lot at the Channel Park complex in Long Beach, located on National Boulevard.

Usher, who was a resident of Long Beach, later died at the hospital, police said. Nobody else was injured.

Detectives did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Sutton was booked for second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead later Thursday.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE