New Traffic Pattern, Closures Announced On LIE In Oyster Bay

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the New York State Department of Transportation announced that from Monday, Sept. 11 to Wednesday, Sept. 13, both directions of I-495 at Exit 48 will be closed in Oyster Bay and Huntington.

The closures, which are scheduled for 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting, are to establish the new work zone and traffic pattern for a bridge deck renewal project.

During those times, drivers will be detoured onto the Service Road at Exit 48.

Starting around Wednesday, Sept. 13, the new pattern will be established, with two travel lanes to the right of the work zone and one travel lane, plus the HOV lane, to the left of it.

Drivers will only be able to access Exit 48 via the two travel lanes to the right of the work zone.

Additionally, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour in the work zone.

These changes are expected to last for approximately three months, NYSDOT said.

Officials also reminded motorists that fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

More travel information can be found by calling 511, at 511ny.org, or on the 511NY mobile app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.