New Round Of Storms, Some Severe, Sweeping Through: Here's Latest

A new round of thunderstorms, some of which are severe, is sweeping through the region from west to east.

A radar image of the region just before 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22 shows storms, some severe (marked in red), sweeping from west to east.

Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A radar image of the region above from just before 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22 shows the severe activity marked in red.

Heavy downpours and frequent lightning have been reported in those areas. Wind gusts of 50 miles per hour and hail are also possible.

Scattered storms will linger. until late Saturday night throughout the region.

After a partly sunny start to Sunday, June 23, clouds will increase, setting the stage for a brand-new round of showers and thunderstorms, lasting from late in the afternoon until the middle of the evening.

Monday, June 24, will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s. There is a chance of more showers and storms, though they are not likely.

A brief from the precipitation will come on Tuesday, June 25, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

The outlook for Wednesday, June 26 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

