Fair 22°

SHARE

New Rockville Centre Restaurant Serves Up Tasty Dishes Amid 'Tranquil Oasis'

A restaurant decked out in lush greenery has impressed customers with its innovative dishes inspired by Thai cuisine classics.

Siam Emerald, a new Thai restaurant located in Rockville Centre, opened on Monday, Jan. 1 to rave reviews from diners near and far.&nbsp;

Siam Emerald, a new Thai restaurant located in Rockville Centre, opened on Monday, Jan. 1 to rave reviews from diners near and far. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/siamemerald.rvc
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Siam Emerald, located at 88A North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, opened its doors on Monday, Jan. 1.

With a goal of fusing “traditional Thai flavors and modern culinary techniques,” the restaurant offers a variety of lunch and dinner plates amidst a swanky backdrop, which the eatery calls a "tranquil oasis."

“The restaurant decor is beautiful inside and the service was great,” Yelp reviewer Tiffany L. of New York wrote of Siam Emerald’s greenery-draped ceiling, velvet chairs, and modern decor.

“The food though - amazing!!!”

While the eatery has classics you’d expect at a Thai restaurant – curry, pad thai, tom yum soup, and the like – Siam Emerald also serves up Bangkok street food and its own specialties, such as a seafood paella fried rice, which includes pineapple and mixed seafood.

“Food is amazing,” Andy Z. wrote on Yelp, with another writing that the food tastes just like it would in Bangkok.

Besides the taste, many of Siam Emerald’s online reviews mention the restaurant’s plating and presentation: specifically, the “Tuna Flower” dish, which includes diced tuna, kaffir lime leaves, and rice in pastry cups, served on a gold flower dish that resembles a candelabra of sorts.

For dessert, diners can choose from chocolate mousse cake, coconut pudding, and (as of publication) a seasonal mango sticky rice.

“This is one of my favorite desserts and of course theirs didn't disappoint,” Yelp reviewer Charles M. of San Francisco, California wrote after visiting while on a trip to see relatives.

“I can't praise Siam Emerald enough,” he continued. “The restaurant is a lovely addition to the neighborhood and I'll surely be returning when we are back in town!”

Boasting a 4.5-star rating in just its first few weeks, it seems that many agree.

Siam Emerald is open daily. For more information, click here

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE