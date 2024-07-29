James & Main opened in East Rockaway at 1 Main Street on Friday, July 26.

Billed as “the South Shore’s newest classic,” the restaurant and bar describes itself as a place “where the simple pleasures of the past meet the tastes of today."

Lining the walls are a decades-curated collection of art, antiques, wine, and whiskey.

“Come for the ambience of timeless elegance, stay for the inviting flavors that have been enjoyed for generations," reads its website.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Andrew Krug, James & Main offers entrees like filet mignon with home fries and creamed spinach, lobster roll with fries, and roasted rack of Australian lamb with grilled rapini and mint chimichurri.

Diners can also choose from a number of appetizers, salads, and seafood dishes, as well as signature cocktails, wine, and beer.

Among dishes to earn a shoutout on Yelp – where the restaurant boasts a 5 out of 5 stars – are the deviled eggs with smoked trout and grilled oysters.

“Great portions and flavors are right on the spot,” one Freeport resident wrote on Yelp.

“Just what the neighborhood needed! A beautiful restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating," Lauren M., of Manhattan, added. “The food was excellent. My steak was so tender.”

James & Main is open every day except Tuesday. Find out more on its website.

