New Pizzeria Serves Up 'Absolutely Fantastic' Slices In Massapequa

Pizzeria Undici, located at 4195 Merrick Road in Massapequa, opened shop in June 2023.

The Italian family-owned pizzeria had one goal: to serve the finest pizzas alongside the best customer service.

In the few months since its opening, it appears to have done just that.

“Long Island has a pretty good track record for pizza joints…and I suggest adding this one to your list,” wrote Nassau County resident Anthony S. on the shop’s Yelp page.

Anthony and a group of his friends visited Undici and tried a total of seven different slices and dishes, with each earning a more glowing review than the last.

He wrote, for instance, that the Margherita slice was “absolutely fantastic,” with a good sauce and thin crust.

Undici serves up a mix of classic pizza pies, like Margherita, “famous round” (mozzarella and tomato sauce), and Blanco, as well as more popular and modern flavors such as the pepperoni and hot honey, which Anthony described as “off-the-charts good.”

Additionally, the eatery offers square pies such as upside down, Sicilian, and a rotating flavor of the day.

“I gotta say the crust and dough [are] some of the best I've had,” wrote Yelp reviewer Matt G. of Nassau County.

“Perfect cooked and thin!”

For those either not in the mood for pizza or looking for a side to pair perfectly with their pie, Undici offers calzones, garlic knots, salads, and even ice cream - the spumoni, one reviewer wrote, was “excellent.”

But the main star of the show, of course, is the pizza.

Among the favorites by Yelp reviewers include the hot honey pepperoni and the MVP (pizza topped with marinara, vodka, and pesto sauces).

“The MVP slice is awesome,” said Long Islander Michael L. “There's a new sheriff in town and the name is Pizzeria Undici!”

After tasting everything from the alla vodka slice to a chicken roll, Anthony agreed: “I suggest adding this one to your list.”

“In the immortal words of Arnold Schwarzenegger... I'll be back!”

Pizzeria Undici is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

