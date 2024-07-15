The Baldwin incident occurred on Saturday, July 13, according to Nassau County Police.

At about 4:30 p.m. on that day, 36-year-old Horace Rattigan was allegedly in a verbal argument with a woman at Coes Neck Park, located at 1240 Coes Neck Road.

Rattigan, an Essex County resident from the township of Montclair, stole the woman’s cell phone and fled the park on foot.

Authorities located Rattigan nearby and attempted to arrest him, but he reportedly became violent and combative, injuring an officer during the arrest process.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that Rattigan had allegedly violated multiple restraining orders against him.

He is charged with:

Assault;

Criminal contempt;

Grand larceny;

Obstructing governmental administration; and

Resisting arrest.

Rattigan pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, July 31.

