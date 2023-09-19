Fair 73°

New Info: ID Released For Victim Of Second Deadly Crash Of Day On Same Rockville Centre Roadway

The 22-year-old victim of a fatal crash – the second of the day on a busy Long Island roadway – has been identified, police said.

The victim of the second of two fatal Rockville Centre crashes has been identified as 22-year-old Far Rockaway resident Larry Torres, police said, Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via fsHH
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 17 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Rockville Centre. 

According to Nassau County Police, a 24-year-old man was driving south in a 2006 MINI Cooper on Peninsula Boulevard near the Southern State Parkway when his car veered off the road and into a tree, killing passenger Larry Torres, age 22, of Far Rockaway.

The driver sustained severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

The wreck was the second of the day on the same stretch of roadway; at around 4:25 a.m. that same morning, a Nissan Altima traveling south also drove off Peninsula Boulevard and crashed into multiple trees. 

One woman, 28-year-old Merlin Lopez, was killed in the first crash of the day. The two other people involved were severely injured.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

