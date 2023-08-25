New Closures Scheduled On LIE In North Hills

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the following lanes of Interstate 495 will be closed in North Hills from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation:

All eastbound lanes between Exit 34 (New Hyde Park Road) and Exit 36 (Searingtown Road)

The westbound HOV lane from Exit 36 to Exit 34.

Drivers traveling east during the closure will be detoured onto South Service Road. The Northern State Parkway will also be available as an alternate route.

Travelers are encouraged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones. Authorities warned that the fine for speeding in a work zone is doubled.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.