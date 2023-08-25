Overcast 73°

SHARE

New Closures Scheduled On LIE In North Hills

A new closure on the Long Island Expressway was announced to facilitate the installation of new overhead signs, transportation officials said.

All eastbound lanes and the westbound HOV lane of the LIE in North Hills will be closed for construction on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to NYSDOT.
All eastbound lanes and the westbound HOV lane of the LIE in North Hills will be closed for construction on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to NYSDOT. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the following lanes of Interstate 495 will be closed in North Hills from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation:

  • All eastbound lanes between Exit 34 (New Hyde Park Road) and Exit 36 (Searingtown Road)
  • The westbound HOV lane from Exit 36 to Exit 34.

Drivers traveling east during the closure will be detoured onto South Service Road. The Northern State Parkway will also be available as an alternate route.

Travelers are encouraged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones. Authorities warned that the fine for speeding in a work zone is doubled.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE