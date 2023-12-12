New Batch Of Affordable Housing Complete In North Hempstead: Hochul

Laurel Homes, located in the North Hempstead hamlet of Roslyn Heights, has officially finished its “major redevelopment,” Hochul said on Monday, Dec. 11.

As part of the renovation, the original development was expanded upon and revitalized starting in 2019, according to the North Hempstead Housing Authority. It now features 74 apartments across eight two-story buildings, a step up from its original 66 units when the development was built in 1958.

Complete with a separate community building, playground, laundry, and computer center, Laurel Homes features a mixture of apartments ranging from one to five bedrooms.

Eight of the apartments are for seniors; all were built to meet the Energy Star and Enterprise Green Communities certification standards and feature LED lighting, high-efficiency water heaters, water-conserving certified fixtures, and more.

In addition, Laurel Homes is now equipped with cameras around the complex for extra safety and is only a short walk away from the Long Island Railroad’s Roslyn station.

Laurel Homes apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income, Hochul stated.

“As we look ahead to 2024 and beyond,” she said, “I will continue to do everything in my power to boost the supply of housing and help ensure families have a safe, comfortable place to live.”

The project’s finish marks another step completed in the governor’s plan to preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York and electrify an additional 50,000.

Of these, 5,600 affordable homes have been on Long Island.

A representative for the state's Homes and Community Renewal project said that while all Laurel Homes units are currently occupied, interested applicants can contact JMI Management at 516-487-0041 to find out more information and join a waitlist.

