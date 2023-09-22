Necklace Swap: Robber Steals Jewelry Off Mineola Victim, Replaces With Fake, Police Say

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 21 in Mineola, Nassau County Police said.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the victim — an 83-year-old woman — was walking north on Willis Avenue when she was approached by a pair in a white SUV traveling south on the same road.

The car pulled up next to the victim, and a woman in the front passenger seat called out to her.

She walked up to the car and had a conversation with the people in the car, police said, though it was not revealed what was talked about.

At some point during the conversation, the woman leaned over and gave the victim a hug.

During the hug, the thief was able to stealthily remove the victim’s necklace, worth approximately $1,000, and replace it with a fake one.

The duo then drove off, leaving the victim to later realize that she was now wearing a different necklace.

Police described the car’s driver as an adult white man; the front passenger was described as an adult white woman. No further description of the deceiving duo has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

