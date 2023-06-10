Nationwide Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Chili Product

J.T.M. Provisions Company issued the nationwide recall for the ready-to-eat (RTE) chili topping product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The product labeled as chili topping may actually contain beef taco filling, which contains soy, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label.

The frozen, RTE Homestyle Chili Topping packages, which may actually contain beef taco filling, were produced Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and packed inside cases labeled as beef taco filling.

The following product is subject to recall:

5-lb. boilable plastic bags of “Gordon Choice® Homestyle Chili Topping” with lot code 230732002.

View the product label here.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “1917A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it had received a consumer complaint that bags labeled as homestyle chili topping contained beef taco filling.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in institutional or consumers’ freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and institutions are urged not to serve these products," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact J.T.M. Provisions Company Chief Financial Officer Matt Montgomery at 513-367-4900, Ext. 117 or mmontgomery@jtmfoodgroup.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

