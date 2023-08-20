Narcotics Dealer Nabbed: Glen Cove Man Sold Heroin, Fentanyl, More, Police Say

On Thursday, Aug. 17 at 9:40 p.m., Michael Ezzo, age 46, was arrested on multiple charges of possessing and selling drugs, according to Nassau County Police.

Authorities claim that Ezzo, a Glen Cove resident, sold the following from November to December 2022 in Levittown and East Meadow:

Fentanyl

Psilocybin mushrooms

Heroin

Cocaine

Ketamine

Additionally, an investigation into Ezzo led to the discovery of a long list of drugs:

101 assorted oxycodone pills;

11 grams of a white rocky substance believed to be crack cocaine;

2.8 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine;

162.5 alprazolam pills (commonly known as Xanax);

30 acetaminophen and oxycodone pills (commonly known as Percocet);

Two amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills (a stimulant);

Five suboxone buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual films (commonly used to treat opioid addiction);

A substance believed to be lidocaine; and

A substance believed to be phenacetine.

In total, Ezzo faces 10 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, ranging from first to third-degree.

He also is charged with 24 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, ranging from third to seventh-degree.

Ezzo was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 18, where he pleaded not guilty, and is due back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

