'My New Go-To Pizza Spot': Familiar Faces Open Fresh Pie Joint In Greenvale

The Pacific Street Pizza Co., located at 38 Glen Cove Road in Greenvale, officially opened at the end of June 2023, but the family who owns it goes back much farther.

Originally beginning with the family’s great-grandparents migrating from Italy to New York, the Renny family has owned multiple restaurants honoring their Italian heritage, starting with Pep’s Bar and Grill from in the 1930s all the way to Long Island’s own Attilio’s Pizzeria, both of which are since closed.

Now, Pacific Street Pizza Co. is once again bringing the best pizza and Italian fare to the island – and so far, it seems to be knocking the socks off its patrons all over again.

“The food is still of an excellent quality just like the original location (the crust is just like before),” wrote Yelp reviewer Max, of New York City.

Though the food is just as good as he remembers it, he also added that “the ambience [sic] of this new location is much more open than the previous one.”

Roslyn resident Kenny L. similarly wrote that he “couldn’t be happier” with Pacific Street Pizza Co.

“'Ive always been a fan of their grandma and grandpa pie but wanted to try their new creations. All were excellent. Crispy crust, tasty sauce, and great cheese,” he wrote.

“Highly, highly recommend.”

Pacific Street Pizza Co. serves up a number of different styles of pizza, from a classic tri-color to Margherita to a thick-crust Sicilian.

In addition, the shop offers more unique flavors such as spinach and artichoke, “The Irishman” — a pie topped with potatoes, mozzarella, olive oil, and herbs — or the “avocado toast personal pie,” which is made to order.

Those looking to nosh on something other than pizza can choose from numerous pasta dishes, salads, and sandwiches, though the pizza seems to be the star of the show.

Even though Yelp reviewer Arik K. lives five minutes away from Pacific Street Pizza Co., he wrote that since the shop opened he “passed by countless times.”

However, he said, “After finally stopping by tonight for the first time, I am left kicking myself for not coming sooner.”

Arik dubbed Pacific Street Pizza Co. as having “hands down the best pizza in the area, with lots of original and unique slices” and that the crust “is crispy and delicious.”

“This is my new go-to pizza spot in town from now on!”

The Pacific Street Pizza Co. is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

