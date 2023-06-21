Murder, Money Laundering: Alleged MS-13 Members From Nassau County, Queens, More Indicted

On Wednesday, June 21, the United States Attorney’s Office unsealed a superseding indictment that charges 23 alleged MS-13 gang members, six of them from Long Island, of attempted murder, racketeering, and more.

Seven of the 23 individuals had been previously indicted and arrested, while the newly indicted were arrested in the days leading up to Wednesday, June 21.

The original indictments had charged seven alleged members for the murders of Andy Peralta in April 2018, Victor Alvarenga in November 2018, and Abel Mosso in February 2019.

With the superseding indictment, six more have been charged in connection to the trio of murders.

These include a member who lured Peralta to the park where he was killed, members who served as lookout for Mosso’s murder, and a charge for national leader Edenilson Velasquez Larin for giving the gang permission to kill Alvarenga.

The new indictment also stacks on charges for the September 2020 murder of Eric Monge, a conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and the attempted murder of said rival gang members.

Even further charges accuse 11 members of selling drugs and cocaine to make money for MS-13 and ten more of money laundering.

“The murders and other crimes of violence allegedly committed by these defendants were brutal, cold-blooded, and utterly senseless,” said Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a statement.

“This Office and our law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to dismantle the MS-13 at all of its levels.”

Those indicted from Nassau County are:

Christian Alas Leon (also known as “Pata de Chucho”), aged 24, of Westbury;

Carlos Alvarado (also known as “Brayle” and “Danny”), aged 19, of Westbury;

Erick Galdamez Leon (also known as “Truco,” “Burro,” and “Chicle”), aged 23, of Westbury;

Jose Mejia Hernandez (also known as “Mismo” and “Timbre”), aged 21, of Westbury;

Tylor Salmeron (also known as “El Duende”), aged 20, of Westbury; and

Yonathan Hernandez, aged 24, of Hempstead;

Ten additional defendants are from Queens, two each are from Colorado and North Carolina, and another two are from New Jersey and Virginia, respectively.

