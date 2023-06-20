Multiple Injures Reporter After Bus Hit In Uniondale DWI Crash

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police.

At the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Uniondale Avenue, a NICE bus had broken down and was stopped in the right lane of the eastbound Hempstead Turnpike.

Its driver, a 60-year-old man, turned on the bus’ hazard lights and placed reflective triangles in the roadway to alert drivers.

While sitting inside the vehicle, the driver reported feeling a hard impact to the rear end of the bus by a white 2012 Honda Civic.

An investigation found that the driver, 23-year-old Christian J. Cabrera Escobar, was unlicensed and placed under arrest.

Cabrera Escobar, a passenger in his car, and the bus driver were all taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police reported that Cabrera Escobar was charged with traffic infractions and driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned when it is medically practical to do so.

