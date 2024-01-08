'Multi-Hazard Event': Here's Timing, Track For Powerful New Storm Taking Aim At Northeast

The storm, which is being labeled as a "multi-hazard event" by the National Weather Service, is expected to arrive late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9, and increase in intensity Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Jan. 10. (Click on the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

"There will be potential for widespread flooding, including flash flooding with nearly saturated grounds going into Tuesday night, allowing for excessive runoff," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Monday morning, Jan. 8.

In addition, wind gusts of 40 miles per hour and higher are expected, with gusts as high as between 60 to 70 mph in some spots. (See the second image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Monday will be a one-day respite in between storm systems, with sunny skies and a high temperature generally around 40 degrees, but winds out of the northwest with gusts of up to around 20 to 25 mph will make it feel colder.

It will be cloudy throughout the day Tuesday with a high temperature in the mid-40s. to low 50s farthest south.

Rain will become heavy Tuesday night with between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall possible into midday on Wednesday with breezy conditions lingering.

Rain will mix with sleet and snow in upstate New York and northern New England Tuesday night into Wednesday with generally 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation expected, and up to 6 inches in some of those areas. (Click on the third image above for projections.)

Heavy rain is expected to wind down by around midday Wednesday, followed by a chance of showers, and then gradual clearing later in the afternoon.

Thursday, Jan. 11 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature will be in the mid-40s to low 50s.

The outlook for Friday, Jan. 12 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

