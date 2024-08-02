Month After Dog Found Tied To Pole On Southern State Parkway In Hempstead, Tips Lead To Arrest

Troopers were called after the animal was found abandoned near Exit 21 on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1.

The dog, a white Mastiff named Roxi, was tied to the pole with a leash. Nearby, troopers found a bowl full of food along with a note, which read:

“This is ‘Roxi,’ a trained American Bull Mastiff. She is 4 years old. She had been fed [sic] and given a flea bath, she may still have issues with them. See that she gets good care.”

Roxi was safely taken to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter for evaluation. Authorities said she was not microchipped.

On Friday, Aug. 2, New York State Police announced that tips from the public led to the arrest of 65-year-old Glenroy Bramble.

He is charged under the Agriculture and Markets Law with abandonment of an animal, a misdemeanor, and failing to provide appropriate shelter for a dog, a violation.

Bramble was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Nassau County Court on Monday, Aug. 19.

