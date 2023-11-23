Modeling Photographer From Glen Cove Accused Of Sexual Abuse

The suspect, Jim Masiakos, age 58 of Glen Cove, was apprehended on Wednesday, Nov. 22, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Maslakos was working from his home as a modeling photographer for children.

He was in the process of taking measurements for a 10-year-old girl when he inappropriately touched her, police said.

The victim, who resides in Montana, notified her family of the incident. Her father then reported it to their local police department.

An investigation was then initiated by the Nassau County Special Victims Squad, which led police to the residence of Masiakos.

Masiakos was arraigned on Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

He was charged with:

First-degree sexual abuse,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone who may have also been a victim of Maslakos is being asked to contact the Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or dial 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

