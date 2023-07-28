Update: Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Last Seen In Hempstead Found

Two days after going missing, a missing woman last seen on Long Island has been located, officials announced.

Bulah Brown-Robinson had last been seen in Hempstead on Wednesday, July 26, Nassau County Police said.

On Friday, July 28, the department announced that the 75-year-old had been found.

Additional information, including where Brown-Robinson was located and her current condition, was not provided.

Original story:

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing adult last seen on Long Island.

Bulah Brown-Robinson, age 75, was last seen in Hempstead on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m., according to Nassau County Police.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue pants, blue sneakers, and was carrying a black handbag.

Brown-Robinson does not have a known destination, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

