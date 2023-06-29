Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Last Seen In Elmont

According to Nassau County Police, 15-year-old Joaquin Knight was last seen on Tuesday, June 27 in Elmont.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 who weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Knight has brown eyes, medium-length braided black hair, a dark complexion, and pierced ears, police report.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded Nike sweatshirt with red and black shorts.

His possible destinations are unknown.

Any person with information on Knight’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

