Missing: Have You Seen This Baldwin Teenager?

A Long Island teenager was reported missing after not returning home from her high school, police said.

Na’imah Guillard, a 14-year-old girl from Baldwin, was reported missing after she did not come home from school on Friday, June 2, police said.
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

Na’imah Guillard, aged 14, was last seen at Baldwin High School on Friday, June 2, and was supposed to return home that afternoon, according to Nassau County police.

Guillard is described as being around 5-foot-3 and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

She has black and red highlighted hair, a slim build, and a medium complexion.

The teen was last seen wearing a black tank top, black backpack, and gray shorts, authorities reported. She doesn’t have any known destinations.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on Guillard’s whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

