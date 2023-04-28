Missing In Bethpage: Have You Seen This Man?

Carmine Mele, age 65, was last seen walking on Windsor Avenue in Bethpage, authorities said.

He was reported missing on Friday, April 28 at 1:20 p.m.

Mele is described as a white male who stands at six-foot-two and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray shorts, according to police.

It is believed that Mele is on foot.

Anyone who may have information on Mele’s location is urged to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will remain confidential.

