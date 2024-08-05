Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found Over Week After Disappearance

A Long Island girl who had been missing for more than a week has been found.

Genesis Alvarez Osorto, 15, was last seen at her residence in Hempstead on Harvard Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, according to Nassau County Police.

On Monday afternoon, Aug. 5, police announced she's been located.

Original report:

A teenage Long Island girl has gone missing, and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Genesis Alvarez Osorto, age 15, was last seen at her residence in Hempstead on Harvard Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, according to Nassau County Police.

She is described as being 5-feet tall,120 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. Her clothing description and possible destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information, contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

