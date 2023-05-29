Fair 62°

Mineola Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk, Crashing Vehicle With 5-Year-Old Onboard

A local woman has been accused of driving drunk with a child in the vehicle during a crash on a Long Island roadway.

The incident involving suspect Marysol Perez happened on 1st Street and Wellington Road in Mineola.
Joe Lombardi
At about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, May 28, officers in Mineola responded to 1st Street and Wellington Road after a crash that occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m., Nassau County Police said. 

The investigation determined that a white-colored 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on 1st Street and attempted a left turn onto Wellington Road, according to police, who said the vehicle turned wide and struck the scaffolding on the northeast corner and an occupied parked vehicle. 

Officers observed the operator visibly upset with a 5-year-old girl next to her, said police. 

The operator of the vehicle was uncooperative and became belligerent with officers, according to police.

Officers determined that the child was a passenger in the vehicle and arrested the driver, Marysol Perez, age 43, of Mineola. 

There were no injuries reported. The child was released into the custody of her father.

Perez was charged with:

  • Aggravated DWI – Leandra’s Law, 
  • DWI and endangering the welfare of a child. 

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 29 in First District Court in Hempstead.

