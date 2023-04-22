Mineola Man Driving Drunk With Child Onboard Crashes Pickup Tuck In Carle Place, Police Say

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 in Carle Place.

Matthew Ryan, age 42, of Mineola, was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram westbound on Westbury Avenue when he crossed over into eastbound lanes of traffic and struck a 2021 Dodge Ram, Nassau County Police said.

Ryan left the scene of the crash, but because of heavy damage to his tires, he came to a stop in front of 252 Westbury Ave., said police.

Ryan's 13-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had no injuries and was released into the custody of a relative.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, had minor injuries and was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Ryan has been charged with:

Two counts of driving while intoxicated,

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law),

Third-degree assault,

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, April 22 at First District Court in Hempstead.

