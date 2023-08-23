Mineola Homeowner Confronts Burglars Who Flee Through Second-Story Window

Nassau County Police Department officers began investigating a residential burglary in Mineola that happened at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to a police report, two unknown subjects entered a residence located on Roosevelt Avenue through an unlocked garage door.

The suspects fled out of the home through a second-story window and moved eastbound towards Roslyn Road after being confronted by the homeowner.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 23, the investigation is still ongoing according to Nassau County Police Detective Tracey Cabey.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

