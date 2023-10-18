Million-Dollar Winners: Group Including Nassau County Residents Claims Top Prize

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the New York Lottery announced that the lucky group had claimed their million-dollar prize for matching the first five numbers for the Mega Millions drawing that occurred months before.

The group included two Nassau County residents:

Mindy Golomb of Great Neck, who won $108,500 after required withholdings; and

Susan Eugene from Bellerose, who won $102,040 after required withholdings.

The other four group members were from Queens, and each received approximately $102,000.

According to lottery officials, the group purchased their tickets from Cumberland Farms, located at 2201 New Hyde Park Road in New Hyde Park.

The winning numbers for the drawing, which was on Tuesday, August 22, were 01, 12, 26, 36, 50, and Mega Ball 07.

In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the New York Lottery Mega Millions generated $1,070,470,430 to contribute to Lottery Aid to Education – including $239,826,389 to Nassau County.

