Million-Dollar Winner: Old Brookville Man Claims Lotto Prize

On Wednesday, June 28, the New York Lottery announced that Greg Schwab of Old Brookvillen claimed his $1 million Powerball second-place prize from a February 6 drawing.

Schwab’s winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7.

He received the prize as a one-time lump sum payment and received $651,000 total.

Lottery officials reported that the winning ticket was sold at the pub Barefoot Peddler, located at 37 Glen Cove Road in Greenvale.

The New York Powerball game generated $358,376,004 in sales over the fiscal year 2021-2022.

During the same time, Nassau County schools received $172,704,552 in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

