Million-Dollar Winner: Old Brookville Man Claims Lotto Prize

One lucky Long Islander is $1 million richer after claiming a Powerball prize, lottery officials announced.

The second-place Powerball prize from the February 2023 drawing - worth $1 million - was claimed by Old Brookville resident Greg Schwab, lottery officials announced.
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

On Wednesday, June 28, the New York Lottery announced that Greg Schwab of Old Brookvillen claimed his $1 million Powerball second-place prize from a February 6 drawing.

Schwab’s winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 7.

He received the prize as a one-time lump sum payment and received $651,000 total.

Lottery officials reported that the winning ticket was sold at the pub Barefoot Peddler, located at 37 Glen Cove Road in Greenvale.

The New York Powerball game generated $358,376,004 in sales over the fiscal year 2021-2022.

During the same time, Nassau County schools received $172,704,552 in Lottery Aid to Education funds. 

