Men Punch, Choke Couple During North Long Beach Motel Robbery: Police

It happened on Thursday, Jan. 11 in North Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., 32-year-old Ishmel Owens and 28-year-old Kylil Freeman, both of Freeport, were allegedly invited into the motel room of a couple in North Long Beach, the address of which was not released by authorities.

Once inside, Owens began to punch the male victim in the chest multiple times as he lay in the motel room bed.

At the same time, Freeman began to strangle the female victim, grabbing her and putting her in a chokehold.

Police said Owens threatened that they would kill the woman unless the man went with the robbers to an ATM and withdrew all of his money.

The victim complied, taking a red Kia Forte with the robbers to a nearby 7-Eleven ATM. He was able to call 911, who arrived to arrest the pair.

Owens also allegedly had a powdery white substance in his pocket.

Owens is charged with:

Attempted grand larceny;

Attempted robbery, two counts;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Menacing;

Assault; and

Unlawful imprisonment.

Freeman, for his part, was given the following charges:

Attempted grand larceny;

Attempted robbery, two counts; and

Unlawful imprisonment.

The two men are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 12 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

