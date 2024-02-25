Massapequa Eatery Among Nation's Top 100 Pizza Spots, According To New Rankings

Yelp, which made the selections, said the list is its "an all-time list of the Top Pizza Spots in the US."

Yelp says it determined the rankings by identifying businesses in the pizza category and then ranking them using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The Long Island restaurant, Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massapequa, not only made the Top 100, but the Top 10, checking in at No. 6.

Yelp says it's known for "authentic, Italian-style pizzas, imported tomato sauce, and housemade mozzarella cheese."

Writes a Yelper from Lindenhurst: "Each simple ingredient is carefully orchestrated to a mouth-watering flavor crescendo. Savor it slowly, sit back, and nod silently, yep … they nailed it."

