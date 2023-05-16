Massapequa Boat Racer, Aspiring Firefighter Who Died At Age 28 Had 'Heart As Big As Ocean'

James Jaronczyk, age 28, of Massapequa, went missing Sunday afternoon, May 7, while boating in the Great South Bay, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said he was alone when his 22-foot Progression speedboat hit a wave, knocking him into the water.

Family members, friends, and total strangers spent the next several days scouring the water and shoreline for any sign of him, with many deploying drones to aid in the search.

Finally, on Thursday, May 11, a Suffolk County Underwater Marine Rescue team located Jaronczyk’s body near Babylon, according to police.

“I have to thank everyone that helped to bring him home, especially the Christian Ministry Group - Search And Rescue. I can not thank you all enough!” his brother, Joseph Jaronczyk, said on Facebook.

“We lost him way way too soon, but I know that James lived more in his short 28 years here than most do in a full lifetime.”

Jaronczyk graduated from Massapequa High School, where he played football and “fell in love with the spirit of team play,” reads his obituary.

He later attended Kingsborough College, studying “all things marine,” including boat handling.

“He financed his education by running the town ‘pump out boat,’ where he made many friends with similar, nautical interests,” his memorial said.

After college, Jaronczyk joined the UA Local 1 plumber’s union in New York City before later doing plumbing work for Nassau County schools.

He had also earned his master plumber's license, and started his own plumbing business, according to his memorial.

“All along, patiently waiting to be called by the FDNY since he was on the list to be a firefighter,” his obituary said.

Shortly before his death, he received notice that he would be called to join the department, working alongside his brother “as was his dream.”

But Jaronczyk’s true passion, relatives said, was boating.

“James was in the race boat mindset that fed right into his adrenaline junkie spirit and desire for speed,” reads his obituary.

He eventually joined “Team Progression,” a two-boat OPA Racing team, going on to win “trophy after trophy” and earning a reputation as one of the best wheelmen on the water, according to his memorial.

He won “king of the cut” two times and was a two-year undefeated Northeast national champion, and “reveled by all of his Class 7 racing brothers.”

Jaronczyk’s family is working to establish a memorial fund that will see all proceeds going to the nonprofit Christian Ministry Search and Rescue organization, according to a verified GoFundMe campaign.

“He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend with a heart as big as the ocean itself and the love and generosity that he shared with everyone he met was truly unbelievable,” his obituary said.

Funeral services for Jaronczyk are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. William The Abbot Church, located in Seaford.

