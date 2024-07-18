Masked Burglar Smashes Way Into 2 Carle Place Businesses

The break-ins happened overnight, in the early hours of Thursday, July 18, in Carle Place.

Nassau County Police said a masked man threw a rock through a glass window at Sunny Nail Spa on Voice Road sometime between midnight and 9:30 a.m. Once inside, he stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Another break-in was reported a block away, at Blooming Nails & Spa on Westbury Avenue, at around 1:30 a.m.

As in the first incident, the suspect used a rock to smash his way through the front glass door before stealing cash and fleeing out a back door.

Police described the suspect as a white man, around 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing a blue, long sleeve plaid button down shirt with blue jeans, black sneakers, gloves, and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

