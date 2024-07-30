The incident happened in Mineola, at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island, at around 11 a.m. Monday, July 29.

Nassau County Police said officers were called about a man who got into an argument with a woman and refused to leave the hospital.

When officers attempted to arrest the man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Piccoli, he reportedly became combative and refused to comply with their commands.

Officers deployed a TASER device and were able to place him into custody.

Piccoli was charged with two counts of assault, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

Two officers suffered injuries in the ordeal and were treated at the hospital, police said. The department did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.