Manhasset Man Points Gun At 6-Year-Old Who Left Candy At Wrong House, Police Say

The incident occurred in Manhasset around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 on Rockcrest Drive.

According to Nassau County Police, a mother drove her daughter, two sons, and her nephew to a home in Manhasset to drop off a goody bag of Halloween treats to a friend.

The daughter, 10, and son, 6, exited the vehicle and approached the house. They rang the doorbell and left a goody bag full of candy on the porch, before returning to the car, police said.

The mother drove down the block when her daughter notified her that the address may have been incorrect. They returned to the address and the 6-year-old boy went to retrieve the bag from the porch, police said.

As the child stepped on the porch, a man came out of the house and pointed a black handgun at the child's head, police said.

The police were notified and Michael Yifan Wen, age 43, was arrested without incident.

Wen was charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Wen pleaded not guilty and was reportedly released on non-monetary conditions. The victims were issued an order of protection.

