Man With 18 Guns Admits Shooting At North Massapequa Neighbors, Nearly Hitting Child

Steven Frigand, age 58, of North Massapequa, pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges in Nassau County Court on Monday, July 29.

Police were called to his Sussex Avenue apartment shortly before 1 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2023 after neighbors called 911 reporting multiple gunshots.

According to prosecutors, Frigand fired dozens of shots from his basement apartment toward his neighbors’ homes.

Several bullets struck adjacent homes, including one that narrowly missed a sleeping child and an adult who went into the bedroom to check on the child.

When officers arrived, Frigand ignored their commands to come out. He finally surrendered after more than an hour.

A search of his basement turned up 18 weapons, including six assault rifles, seven additional rifles, four shotguns, and a revolver.

Officers also uncovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition and over 27 ounces of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

In court Monday, Frigand pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, all felonies.

“In a quiet residential neighborhood, without a thought to the terror and danger his actions would create, Steven Frigand unleashed a hail of gunfire from his basement apartment striking several homes,” said Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly.

“Illegal firearms can surface anywhere, and with our law enforcement partners we will continue to ensure individuals who unlawfully keep caches of dangerous weapons are held accountable.”

Frigand is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

