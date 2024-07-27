Man Wanted For Performing Lewd Act In Front Of Woman In Glenwood Landing

Nassau County Police released a composite sketch of the wanted man on Friday, July 26.

The incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Monday, July 8, in Glenwood Landing.

While operating her vehicle on Glenwood Road, a 26-year-old woman observed a man in a greenish-gray Toyota SUV with an NY registration obstructing her driveway, according to Nassau County Police.

The victim exited her vehicle and approached the man to ask him to move.

When the victim peered into the suspect’s vehicle, she observed him performing the lewd act.

The man immediately drove away towards Glen Cove Avenue, and the victim called 911.

The suspect is Hispanic, 5-foot-10, approximately 35 to 40 years old, with black hair and a skinny build.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Detectives request anyone with information on the suspect or who may have been victimized by the subject, contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

