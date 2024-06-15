Man Touches Himself Outside Westbury Church: Police

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 in Westbury.

According to Nassau County Police, 31-year-old Neil Nembhard of Westbury was outside the Church of the Advent, located at 555 Advent Street.

A 58-year-old victim reportedly saw Nembhard expose and touch his genitals behind the church.

He was arrested and charged with public lewdness.

Nembhard is scheduled to appear at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, June 20.

Additionally, police urged anyone who feels they were victimized by Nembhard to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

