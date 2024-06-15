Fair 77°

SHARE

Man Touches Himself Outside Westbury Church: Police

A man has been arrested after police said he exposed and touched his genitals outside of a Long Island church.

Neil Nembhard, age 31 of Westbury.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Neil Nembhard, age 31 of Westbury.  

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 in Westbury.

According to Nassau County Police, 31-year-old Neil Nembhard of Westbury was outside the Church of the Advent, located at 555 Advent Street.

A 58-year-old victim reportedly saw Nembhard expose and touch his genitals behind the church.

He was arrested and charged with public lewdness.

Nembhard is scheduled to appear at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, June 20.

Additionally, police urged anyone who feels they were victimized by Nembhard to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE