Man Threatens Woman's Family Members With Shotgun At Old Bethpage Home: Police

Officers responded to a call for a disturbance at a residence in Old Bethpage at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Upon arrival, officers were notified of an argument between Patrick J. Jackson, age 54, Dorothy Scotto, age 42, both of Old Bethpage, and her immediate family members, Nassau County Police said.

The argument escalated, and Jackson picked up a loaded shotgun, which placed the victims in fear for their lives, causing them to promptly exit the home and call 911, according to police.

Jackson was placed under arrest without incident, and the shotgun was recovered.

After the investigation, six illegal firearms, two switchblade knives, and multiple high-capacity magazines were recovered from inside the home, which is in violation of the NY Safe Act. Scotto was also placed under arrest without incident.

Jackson was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second, third, and fourth degrees;

Menacing,

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Failure to safely store firearms.

Scotto was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second, third, and fourth degrees;

Failure to safely store firearms.

Police did not disclose Jackson and Scott's relationship to each other.

They will be arraigned on Monday, April 22, at First District Court in Hempstead.

