Man Steals Passenger Trolley, Crashes In Elmont, Flees

The incident on Saturday, July 15 at approximately 9 a.m. in Elmont, according to Nassau County Police.

Near Gate 5 of the UBS Arena, located at 2150 Hempstead Turnpike, an unknown man was discovered to have gotten into a green UBS passenger trolley.

Once in the vehicle, he drove it around the parking lot, where he hit a parked car.

After the collision, the man continued to drive the trolley onto Hempstead Turnpike.

Police say the man then got out of the car and fled the scene, leaving them to find it in flames.

It is unclear whether the vehicle caught in fire while the thief was still inside, or what caused the fire to start.

The man was described as middle-aged and was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

