Man Stabs, Bites Off Roommate's Ear In Baldwin Incident: Police

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 2 in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 6 a.m., 35-year-old Marcus O’Brien got into a verbal fight with his 53-year-old roommate in their Grand Avenue home.

However, the fight soon turned physical.

According to police, O’Brien punched his roommate several times, left the room, and came back with a large kitchen knife.

He then proceeded to stab the 53-year-old multiple times in the left shoulder and right arm.

When the roommate fought back, causing O’Brien to lose his grip and drop the knife, he then changed course and began choking the victim, allegedly wrapping both hands around his neck.

Authorities also reported that O’Brien bit his roommate’s ear, tearing off a large chunk.

The roommate was able to escape to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. O'Brien's roommate is currently listed in stable condition.

After being released from hospital care, O’Brien purportedly resisted arrest, becoming combative and injuring an officer in the process.

In all, O’Brien is charged with:

Assault in the first-, second-, third-, and fourth degree;

Attempted assault;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Menacing;

Criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation;

Criminal mischief;

Harassment; and

Obstructing governmental administration.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 3 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.