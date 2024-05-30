Man Sets Off Fireworks At Elmont 7-Eleven, Remains At Large: Police

It happened on Wednesday, May 29 in Elmont.

Just after 11:33 p.m., Nassau County Police said that a man walked into the 7-Eleven located at 254 Elmont Road, lit a single firework, and threw it into the store’s middle aisle.

The explosion caused a fire, which the Elmont Fire Department was able to extinguish, and damaged the store shelves and merchandise.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a slight build. He wore all dark clothing and a face mask.

Additionally, two other men were at the scene, and also wore dark clothes, authorities said.

All three fled on foot, headed west on Hoffman Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

