Man Scams 9/11 Victim, Widow In Locust Valley: Police

Richard Yasnis, age 42, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 20 for his alleged Locust Valley crimes, according to Nassau County Police.

In July 2023, Yasnis, who is from Jamaica, Queens, allegedly posed as an investment advisor and representative of the Cahill Financial Group, which is based in New York City.

Under the guise that it would be used to invest in stocks and real estate, police said Yasnis received $79,000 from a 53-year-old disabled woman who had received that money from the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

He also struck a second victim, a 77-year-old woman, who gave Yasnis nearly $88,000 from when she cashed in her deceased husband’s life insurance policy.

Once the money - a total of $167,000 - was submitted, Yasnis allegedly cut all communication and refused to provide any documentation regarding where the funds were going.

Yasnis was charged with grand larceny.

At his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

