Man 'Sadistically Punted' Dog During Argument In Hempstead: DA

Sixty-two-year-old Peter Galantino of Hempstead was convicted by a jury for the death of a four-pound Yorkie named Mocha on Thursday, Jan. 11, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

The original incident took place when Galantino took his own dog for a walk in Hempstead on March 14, 2020, according to the indictment.

During the walk, he encountered a married couple, who were walking their German Shepard and Mocha.

When Galantino’s dog defecated on the street and he didn’t pick up, the married couple confronted him, insisting that he clean up after his dog.

As the verbal altercation ensued and escalated, Galantino kicked the dog, sending her flying about six or seven feet.

In his testimony, the man said he kicked Mocha because he “needed to defend himself” from the Yorkie, the DA’s Office said.

Mocha’s owners took her to an animal hospital after she was left limp and unresponsive from the kick. She suffered a fractured liver, three rib fractures, and a skull fracture in two places. Additionally, due to internal bleeding, nearly two-thirds of the dog’s blood pooled in her abdomen.

After Mocha had five heart attacks, she was euthanized as recommended by a veterinarian. Galantino was arrested on March 24, 2020.

“This defendant sadistically punted a four-pound Yorkie named Mocha and cracked the animal’s skull in two places, while fracturing her liver and three of her ribs,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly. “Mocha bravely fought for her life, but the blunt force trauma was too much for her little body and she was put to sleep after suffering five heart attacks.”

She went on to describe that during his trial, Galantino “blamed everyone but himself for what happened to Mocha.”

The jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Galantino of the following:

Aggravated cruelty to animals;

Overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; and

Criminal mischief.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, March 19 for sentencing, where he faces a potential maximum sentence of 2 years in jail.

