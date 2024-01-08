Man Points Fake Gun At Woman, 3 Children, At Hicksville Drive-Thru: Police

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Hicksville McDonald’s, located at 805 South Broadway.

According to Nassau County Police, it was just before 10 p.m. when a 31-year-old woman and her three children, ages 12, 7, and 1, were waiting in the restaurant’s drive-thru line behind a red Hyundai operated by Nicholas Carpenzano, age 32 of Patchogue.

She told police she honked at Carpenzano, as he was not moving his car in the line.

However, when she did, he reportedly jumped out of his Hyundai and pulled out what appeared to be a pistol, aiming it at the woman’s car.

The victim and her children fled the scene, turning around and driving away to contact authorities.

Caprenzano was later found near the intersection of South Broadway and Millwood Gate, where police found a black and green imitation Glock pistol.

He was arrested and charged with:

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child, three counts

Caprenzano is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Thursday, Jan. 25.

