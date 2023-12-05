Man Performs Lewd Act In Front Of Teen In Elmont, Remains At Large: Police

It happened on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Elmont.

According to Nassau County Police, a 15-year-old girl was on her way to Elmont High School just before 8 a.m.

She was walking north on 240th Street when, near the intersection of 117th Road, the man in question began to walk in front of her.

Suddenly, the man turned around to face the girl and began to perform a lewd act, police said.

The victim fled in the opposite direction and called the police.

The man is described as Black, standing at 5-foot-10. He was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.